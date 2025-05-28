Tennessee Volunteers Corner Jermod McCoy Placed on Watchlist for Lott IMPACT Trophy

Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers cornerback Jermod McCoy has been placed on the watchlist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy ahead of the 2025 college football season.

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a game between Tennessee and Kent State at Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.
Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a game between Tennessee and Kent State at Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
As the college football offseason begins to wind down, predictions have begun to flood in for different players ahead of the regular season. With these predictions come watchlists for certain awards and trophies.

One of the latest players to be placed on a watchlist is Tennessee Volunteers cornerback Jermod McCoy, who has been placed on the preseason watchlist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy.

The Lott IMPACT Trophy is an award given annually to the nation's top defender who also exhibits characteristics on football legend Ronnie Lott by their impacts on and off the field. According to the award's site, "IMPACT" is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity.

Should McCoy win this year's award, he would become the first Tennessee Volunteer in the trophy's history to become a recipient. The only other Volunteer to come close was safety Eric Berry, who was listed as a finalist in 2009.

