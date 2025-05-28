Tennessee Volunteers Corner Jermod McCoy Placed on Watchlist for Lott IMPACT Trophy
Tennessee Volunteers cornerback Jermod McCoy has been placed on the watchlist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy ahead of the 2025 college football season.
As the college football offseason begins to wind down, predictions have begun to flood in for different players ahead of the regular season. With these predictions come watchlists for certain awards and trophies.
One of the latest players to be placed on a watchlist is Tennessee Volunteers cornerback Jermod McCoy, who has been placed on the preseason watchlist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy.
The Lott IMPACT Trophy is an award given annually to the nation's top defender who also exhibits characteristics on football legend Ronnie Lott by their impacts on and off the field. According to the award's site, "IMPACT" is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity.
Should McCoy win this year's award, he would become the first Tennessee Volunteer in the trophy's history to become a recipient. The only other Volunteer to come close was safety Eric Berry, who was listed as a finalist in 2009.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Chris Lofton Shares His Opinion on if Zakai Zeigler's Jersey Should be Retired
- Jeremiah Dent Details His Great Relationship with Tennessee Volunteers Coaches
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Tyran Evans, "I Love Coach Pope" Following Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava Ranked Among Top-10 QBs in Latest Poll
- Joel Wyatt Confirms Tennessee is "Top 2" in His Recruitment Following Spring Visit
- Where James Pearce Jr. Lands in Bleacher Report's Latest Mock Draft
- Travis Smith Jr. Draws Praise From Tennessee's Coaching Staff
- Tennessee Volunteers Nearly Made History During NCAA Tournament
- Cincinnati Bengals Could Get Steal of the Draft By Drafting This Tennessee Volunteer
- Tennessee Commit, Faizon Brandon - What I Learned About the Vol Commit
- 2026 EDGE Dre Quinn Details Upcoming Tennessee Football Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers AD Danny White Shares Honest Kim Caldwell Extension Statement