Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Could Make Program History During 2025 College Football Season

The Tennessee Volunteers have an opportunity to accomplish something they have not done in more than 20 years during the 2025 college football season.

Christian Kirby

Oct 12, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Dylan Sampson (6) scores a touchdown against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Dylan Sampson (6) scores a touchdown against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Brianna Paciorka/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers have an opportunity to accomplish something they have not done in more than 20 years during the 2025 college football season.

The Tennessee Volunteers are gearing up for their 2025 college football season where they will have bountiful opportunities to accomplish some massive feats. One of the biggest being the program's second-straight appearance in the College Football Playoff.

But the Vols could also achieve another drastic accomplishment during the team's regular season matchup against the Florida Gators. Tennessee is looking to defeat their rival for the second consecutive season, which they have not accomplished in more than 20 years.

In addition to back-to-back defeats of the Gators, a win this year would mark the Vols' first victory in "The Swamp" since 2003. The Volunteers have since lost 10-straight matchups in Gainesville and will be looking to put an end to the Gators' dominance at home.

Tennessee and Florida will renew their annual rivalry on Saturday, November 22nd in Gainesville, Florida. A kickoff time and TV network for this matchup has not yet been announced.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Christian Kirby
CHRISTIAN KIRBY

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

Home/Football