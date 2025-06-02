Tennessee Volunteers Could Make Program History During 2025 College Football Season
The Tennessee Volunteers have an opportunity to accomplish something they have not done in more than 20 years during the 2025 college football season.
The Tennessee Volunteers are gearing up for their 2025 college football season where they will have bountiful opportunities to accomplish some massive feats. One of the biggest being the program's second-straight appearance in the College Football Playoff.
But the Vols could also achieve another drastic accomplishment during the team's regular season matchup against the Florida Gators. Tennessee is looking to defeat their rival for the second consecutive season, which they have not accomplished in more than 20 years.
In addition to back-to-back defeats of the Gators, a win this year would mark the Vols' first victory in "The Swamp" since 2003. The Volunteers have since lost 10-straight matchups in Gainesville and will be looking to put an end to the Gators' dominance at home.
Tennessee and Florida will renew their annual rivalry on Saturday, November 22nd in Gainesville, Florida. A kickoff time and TV network for this matchup has not yet been announced.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Chris Lofton Shares His Opinion on if Zakai Zeigler's Jersey Should be Retired
- Jeremiah Dent Details His Great Relationship with Tennessee Volunteers Coaches
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Tyran Evans, "I Love Coach Pope" Following Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava Ranked Among Top-10 QBs in Latest Poll
- Joel Wyatt Confirms Tennessee is "Top 2" in His Recruitment Following Spring Visit
- Where James Pearce Jr. Lands in Bleacher Report's Latest Mock Draft
- Travis Smith Jr. Draws Praise From Tennessee's Coaching Staff
- Tennessee Volunteers Nearly Made History During NCAA Tournament
- Cincinnati Bengals Could Get Steal of the Draft By Drafting This Tennessee Volunteer
- Tennessee Commit, Faizon Brandon - What I Learned About the Vol Commit
- 2026 EDGE Dre Quinn Details Upcoming Tennessee Football Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers AD Danny White Shares Honest Kim Caldwell Extension Statement