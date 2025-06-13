Tennessee Volunteers David Sanders Jr. Listed as Impact Freshman for 2025 Season
The Tennessee Volunteers are projected to have one of the biggest true freshmen during the 2025 college football season.
The college football season is fast approaching as teams prepare for the beginning of the 2025 regular season. With so much roster overturn taking place in the sport, many teams are expected to rely on true freshmen to succeed. Luckily for Tennessee, the Volunteers are expected to have one of the nation's best in 2025.
According to FOX Sports, Tennessee Volunteers offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. is one of the top 10 true freshmen who could make a massive impact on the 2025 season. The freshman is projected to start at right tackle for the team during the regular season.
According to 247Sports, Sanders was a 5-star prospect from Charlotte, North Carolina, and was a top-15 prospect in the nation. His frame and athleticism made him one of the nation's most highly touted prospects, and his commitment to Tennessee was a significant boost for the Volunteers.
The Volunteers' offensive line struggled to protect quarterback Nico Iamaleava during the 2024 season. With a new quarterback set to be at the helm for the Vols, protection in both the passing game and running game will be crucial if Tennessee wishes to return to the College Football Playoff.
Tennessee's regular season will begin in Atlanta, Georgia as they take on the Syracuse Orange on Saturday, August 30th. Kickoff for this game is set for noon and will be aired on ABC.
