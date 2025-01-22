Tennessee Volunteers Depth Chart Check - Running Back Room
A look at Tennessee's depth chart at running back ahead of the 2025 college football season.
The Tennessee Volunteers lost contributors on both sides of the ball this offseason but arguably none will be harder to replace than running back Dylan Sampson. He was statistically one of the best running backs in all of college football and provided a safety net for Tennessee's offense this season. With him gone now, what does Tennessee's depth chart at running back look like now?
Tennessee Football Depth Chart - Running Back
RB1 - DeSean Bishop
Bishop had the second most carries on the team last season right behind Sampson. He finished the season with 455 rushing yards on 74 attempts for three touchdowns and an average of 6.1 yards per carry. Bishop will be entering his third year of college football in 2025 which means at this point he is a veteran in the offense, something that Tennessee will need. The Volunteers have always run the ball well under Josh Heupel and next season it will start with Bishop.
RB2 - Peyton Lewis
Lewis also got a good amount of burn last season. He finished the year with 64 attempts for 339 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 5.3 yards per carry. It's likely that he will be the number two option right behind Bishop next season. He had a solid true freshman season and now he will be looking to build off of that next season in an expanded role.
RB3 - Star Thomas
Tennessee recently landed Thomas out of the transfer portal from Duke. Thomas started his career at New Mexico State, then transferred to Duke and now it looks like he will end his career at Tennessee. Last season at Duke, Thomas had 213 carries for 871 yards, seven touchdowns and averaged 4.1 yards per carry. He also added 20 receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown. During his time at New Mexico State, Thomas had 220 carries for 1,173 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per carry. A good veteran college running back that immediately adds experience to the room.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee Football Depth Chart Check - Where Does the WR Room Sit?
- Texas A&M Aggies Commit Aaron Gregory Open To Take An Official Visit To Tennessee
- BREAKING: Amari Jefferson Transfers To Tennessee Volunteers
- Tyran Evans Commits To Tennessee Volunteers Football
- Tennessee DB Transfer Christian Harrison Commits To Cincinnati Bearcats
- Mike Keith Named The New "Voice Of The Vols"
- Tennessee TE, Holden Staes Commits to Indiana Football
- Tennessee Lady Volunteers Lose To LSU Tigers In A Close Contest
- No. 1 Tennessee Basketball Crushed By Florida as Offense Disappears
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports