Tennessee Volunteers Jermod McCoy Projected as a First Round Pick in 2026 NFL Draft

Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jermod McCoy has been projected as a first-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Christian Kirby

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) celebrates after making a play during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, November 16, 2024.
Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) celebrates after making a play during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, November 16, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
While the 2025 football season remains yet to be played, NFL GMs, coaches, and scouts have already begun their preparations for the 2026 NFL Draft. As the league's 32 teams prepare for next year's draft, a handful of current collegiate players have emerged as potential first-round selections. 

One player who has caught the attention of scouts is Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Jermod McCoy. According to CBS Sports, McCoy is currently the 12th-best prospect in the 2026 draft class, which would put him squarely in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

McCoy was a mainstay in the Vols' secondary during the 2024 season. Finishing the year with 44 total tackles, four interceptions, and seven pass breakups. He will be coming off an ACL injury in the 2025 season, but is expected to be available come the 2025 regular season.

Should McCoy replicate his successes from just a year ago, the Volunteers' cornerback has an excellent opportunity to not only become a first-round selection in next year's draft, but could also be one of the first players at his position taken off the board.

McCoy and the Volunteers will begin their 2025 regular season in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, August 31st, when they face the Syracuse Orange. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for noon and will be aired on ABC.

