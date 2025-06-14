Tennessee Volunteers Looks to Extend Five-Year Win Streak During 2025 Football Season
The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to extend a five-year win streak during their 2025 college football season.
The Tennessee Volunteers are just a handful of Saturdays away from beginning their 2025 college football season. The Vols are heading into this year with a handful of lofty goals including reaching the College Football Playoff for the second time in program history.
But as Tennessee begins its 2025 season, it will also be looking to extend an impressive win streak. The Volunteers are undefeated in season openers under head coach Josh Heupel and have not lost one since the 2019 season.
The Vols are scheduled to face the Syracuse Orange in their season opener of the 2025 season. This will be the two teams' fourth meeting in a series that Tennessee currently leads 3-0 and the first matchup since 2001.
The Volunteers will face Syracuse in week one of the 2025 season on Saturday, August 30th in Atlanta, Georgia. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for noon and will be aired on ABC.
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava