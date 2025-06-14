Tennessee Volunteers Looks to Extend Five-Year Win Streak During 2025 Football Season

Volunteer Country

The Tennessee bench swarms Tennessee defensive lineman Jordan Ross (29) to celebrate his blocked punt and touchdown during Tennessee's game against Chattanooga in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to extend a five-year win streak during their 2025 college football season.

The Tennessee Volunteers are just a handful of Saturdays away from beginning their 2025 college football season. The Vols are heading into this year with a handful of lofty goals including reaching the College Football Playoff for the second time in program history.

But as Tennessee begins its 2025 season, it will also be looking to extend an impressive win streak. The Volunteers are undefeated in season openers under head coach Josh Heupel and have not lost one since the 2019 season.

The Vols are scheduled to face the Syracuse Orange in their season opener of the 2025 season. This will be the two teams' fourth meeting in a series that Tennessee currently leads 3-0 and the first matchup since 2001.

The Volunteers will face Syracuse in week one of the 2025 season on Saturday, August 30th in Atlanta, Georgia. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for noon and will be aired on ABC.

CHRISTIAN KIRBY

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

