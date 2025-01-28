Tennessee Volunteers Making Immediate Impact On NFL Rosters
Tennessee football had three players drafted in the 2024 NFL draft and a handful of others were signed as undrafted free agents. So, how did they perform in 2024? Find out in this article.
Joe Milton III put the league on notice in the final week of the NFL season. The rookie from Tennessee finished the game 22/29 with 241 yards and two total touchdowns en route to defeating the Buffalo Bills 23-16 and giving the Patriots just their fourth win of the season.
Milton was not the only rookie from the University of Tennessee who made an impact in their first year in the league. Jaylen Wright and Jaylen McCollough both had solid production in year one, and Ramel Keyton and Dee Williams contributed on special teams in their rookie seasons.
After being drafted by the Dolphins in the fourth round, Wright was the backup running back and saw limited action on the field. He finished the year with 68 carries for 249 yards and one touchdown. His best game came in a week five matchup against the Patriots. Wright had a career-high in carries and yards with 13 carries for 86 yards.
Jaylen McCollough went undrafted in the 2024 NFL draft, but that did not stop him from making an immediate impact in the league. After the draft, he was signed by the Rams and made their 53-man roster. Despite only playing 30 percent of the defensive snaps, the former Volunteer finished the year with 43 tackles and four interceptions, including a pick-6 against the Packers.
Ramel Keyton and Dee Williams were also undrafted free agents who earned their way onto a 53-man roster. Keyton, a wide receiver for the Raiders, only had one catch for seven yards on the season but also played 29 percent of the special teams snaps. Williams was a punt and kick returner for both the Giants and Seahawks during his rookie year.
These rookies from Knoxville have already made an impact in the NFL and, as they continue to develop, might carve out larger roles for themselves. Keep an eye on them during their sophomore seasons.
