Tennessee Volunteers Next Steps Before the 2025 College Football Season Begins
What are the Tennessee Volunteers' next ahead of the beginning of their 2025 college football season?
The Tennessee Volunteers are just a few months away from the beginning of the 2025 college football season. As the Vols' offseason continues, here are the team's next steps to complete before the begin of their regular season slate.
Figure Out the Quarterback Situation
Nico Iamaleava's dramatic and unprecedented departure from the roster during the spring left the Volunteers scrambling to find a quarterback for their 2025 season. While it appears that UCLA transfer Joey Aguilar has the inside track to take the reins of Heupel's offense in 2025, integrating him within the system as much as possible will be crucial for the team's success this season.
Continue to Recruit for the 2026 Class
While the 2025 regular season has yet to begin, the recruiting cycle for the 2026 class is fully underway. The Vols currently have nine commits in their class which ranks 31st in the country. Building momentum and landing more talented prospects ahead of their next season is a must for future teams.
Develop Wide Receiver Talent
Josh Heupel's offenses have flourished with the help of a dangerous wide receiver room that stresses defenses vertically. Unfortunately for the Volunteers in 2024, the offense lacked some of the "firepower" it had at the position compared to recent years. Developing the roster's pass catchers this year is a must for the Vols, should they have College Football Playoff aspirations.
The Volunteers will begin their season in Atlanta, Georgia on August 30th when they face the Syracuse Orange. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for noon and will be aired on ABC.
