Tennessee Volunteers Predicted Win Total After Joey Aguilar Named the Starter
A look at Tennessee's predicted win total now that quarterback Joey Aguilar has been named the starter.
The Tennessee Volunteers officially named Joey Aguilar the starting quarterback over the weekend. The UCLA and App State transfer won the job after arriving in Knoxville earlier this summer. So now that a signal caller has been named, what does Tennessee's projected win total look like?
Right now, Tennessee's projected win total is set at 8.5, according to Fan Duel. An 8-4 season would be rather disappointing but a 9-3 season on the other hand would likely feel successful given the circumstances this year.
The big matchups for Tennessee this season include Georgia at home, Alabama on the road, Oklahoma at home and Florida on the road late in the season.
There are certainly some questions for Tennessee's offense heading into this season. How will Aguilar look, who takes the lead role at running back, can the weapons be difference makers this season and will the offensive line hold up a handful of departures this offseason?
If those questions are met with firm answers, then Tennessee might be in good shape this year.
