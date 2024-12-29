Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers QB Nico Iamaleava's Dad Shares A Laugh With Vol Fans Following Rumors

Nico Iamaleava's dad had something to laugh about as rumors and reports started to circulate that his son would transfer.

Nov 2, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) walks off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Saul Young/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) walks off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Saul Young/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Tennessee has experiences a lot of loss from the winter transfer portal window.

There were reports and rumors about the possibility of Tennessee losing Nico Iamaleava. Although this was not the case at the conclusion of the window, Tennessee fans seemed to freak out as any fanbase would over similar rumors and reports.

His father “Big Nic” took to Twitter to joke with the fanbase. “When we were gonna request transfer papers, I found out that I had some years of eligibility left. So Heup and Tennessee agreed to let me play OL and WR but not TE. Nico will be protected by me and I’ll go catch for him! Vol fans, REFU**LAX!”

Iamaleava will return to the Vols in 2025. You can find the full tweet below.

