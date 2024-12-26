Tennessee Volunteers Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal
Tennessee quarterback Gaston Moore has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
The Tennessee Volunteers had their 2024 season come to an end in the first round of the playoffs against Ohio State, so now their focus has shifted to the 2025 season. Along with that comes constructing a roster that can get them back into the playoffs, but they just one of their quarterbacks to the transfer portal. Gaston Moore has announced he has entered the portal.
Moore has been with the Volunteers since the 2021 season. Over that time, he has racked up 273 passing yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. He stepped in for starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava during the Mississippi State game this year after he had to be removed due to an injury. He threw for 38 yards on eight attempts and helped lead his team to victory.
Moore originally committed to UCF out of high school but after one seasons he elected to transfer to Tennessee. He will now be looking for his third college team via the portal.
