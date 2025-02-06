Tennessee Volunteers Recieve Special Eligibilty for 2025 NFL Draft
The NFL Scouting Combine is on the horizon. With the nation's best athletes perfoming in front of all 32 NFL Teams prior to the draft. Several Tennessee Vols have received their invitation.
With the Super Bowl set to kick off Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Phildelphia Eagles, the NFL Scouting Combine is the next big event on the NFL Calendar. Hosted in Indianapolis every year since 1987.
The NFL has already sent out it's official acceptances of early draft admission for several former Tennessee Volunteers.
Statement released by NFL.com:
The NFL announced on Thursday the names of 55 players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2025 NFL Draft and 15 underclassmen who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection in the draft. The 2025 draft is scheduled to be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
- James Pearce Jr., EDGE
- Dylan Sampson, RB
Pearce is currently projected to be a first-round draft pick and former Vols RB, Dylan Sampson is set to be one of the first backs taken off the board as well.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee Football Depth Chart Check - Where Does the WR Room Sit?
- Texas A&M Aggies Commit Aaron Gregory Open To Take An Official Visit To Tennessee
- BREAKING: Amari Jefferson Transfers To Tennessee Volunteers
- Tyran Evans Commits To Tennessee Volunteers Football
- Tennessee DB Transfer Christian Harrison Commits To Cincinnati Bearcats
- Mike Keith Named The New "Voice Of The Vols"
- Tennessee TE, Holden Staes Commits to Indiana Football
- Tennessee Lady Volunteers Lose To LSU Tigers In A Close Contest
- No. 1 Tennessee Basketball Crushed By Florida as Offense Disappears
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports