Tennessee Volunteers Release More Kickoff Time Details Ahead of 2025 Football Season

The Tennessee Volunteers have released more details about the kickoff times for their 2025 college football season.

Christian Kirby

Neyland Stadium is a perfect back drop to show off your Vol spirit in your graduation photos, whether it be a photo from Peyton Manning Pass or from on top of the G-10 Garage. Be mindful of any vehicle traffic while taking photos!
Neyland Stadium is a perfect back drop to show off your Vol spirit in your graduation photos, whether it be a photo from Peyton Manning Pass or from on top of the G-10 Garage. Be mindful of any vehicle traffic while taking photos! / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images


The Tennessee Volunteers are just months away from their return as the 2025 college football season quickly approaches. With the regular season growing closer each day, more details about the Volunteers' kickoff times have been released.

The latest details revealed are that the Volunteers' home matchups against UAB and New Mexico State will kick off at 12:45 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. respectively. In addition, the projected time slots for all 12 regular season matchups have been revealed.

Games designated with the "NIGHT" slot will kick off in the hours between 6-8 p.m., games with the "AFTERNOON" slot will begin between 3:30-4:30 p.m., and games that have been given the "FLEX" slot will take place between 3:30-4:30 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. More details on the official kickoff times and TV networks providing each game will be announced at a later date.

The Vols season will begin in Atlanta, Georgia as they take on the Syracuse Orange on Saturday, August 30th. Kickoff for this game is set for noon and will be aired on ABC.

Tennessee Volunteers 2025 College Football Schedule

  • Aug. 30 - vs Syracuse (noon - ABC)
  • Sept. 6 - vs ETSU (3:30 - SEC Network+)
  • Sept. 13 - vs Georgia (3:30 - ABC)
  • Sept. 20 - vs UAB (12:45 - SEC Network)
  • Sept. 27 - @ Mississippi State (FLEX - TBD) 
  • Oct. 4 - BYE
  • Oct. 11 - vs Arkansas (FLEX - TBD)
  • Oct. 18 - @ Alabama (FLEX - TBD)
  • Oct. 25 - @ Kentucky (NIGHT - TBD)
  • Nov. 1 - vs Oklahoma (FLEX - TBD)
  • Nov. 8 - BYE
  • No. 15 - vs New Mexico State (4:15 - SEC Network)
  • Nov. 22 - @ Florida (FLEX - TBD)
  • Nov. 29 - vs Vanderbilt (AFTERNOON - TBD)

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

