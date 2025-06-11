Tennessee Volunteers Release More Kickoff Time Details Ahead of 2025 Football Season
The Tennessee Volunteers have released more details about the kickoff times for their 2025 college football season.
The Tennessee Volunteers are just months away from their return as the 2025 college football season quickly approaches. With the regular season growing closer each day, more details about the Volunteers' kickoff times have been released.
The latest details revealed are that the Volunteers' home matchups against UAB and New Mexico State will kick off at 12:45 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. respectively. In addition, the projected time slots for all 12 regular season matchups have been revealed.
Games designated with the "NIGHT" slot will kick off in the hours between 6-8 p.m., games with the "AFTERNOON" slot will begin between 3:30-4:30 p.m., and games that have been given the "FLEX" slot will take place between 3:30-4:30 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. More details on the official kickoff times and TV networks providing each game will be announced at a later date.
The Vols season will begin in Atlanta, Georgia as they take on the Syracuse Orange on Saturday, August 30th. Kickoff for this game is set for noon and will be aired on ABC.
Tennessee Volunteers 2025 College Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 - vs Syracuse (noon - ABC)
- Sept. 6 - vs ETSU (3:30 - SEC Network+)
- Sept. 13 - vs Georgia (3:30 - ABC)
- Sept. 20 - vs UAB (12:45 - SEC Network)
- Sept. 27 - @ Mississippi State (FLEX - TBD)
- Oct. 4 - BYE
- Oct. 11 - vs Arkansas (FLEX - TBD)
- Oct. 18 - @ Alabama (FLEX - TBD)
- Oct. 25 - @ Kentucky (NIGHT - TBD)
- Nov. 1 - vs Oklahoma (FLEX - TBD)
- Nov. 8 - BYE
- No. 15 - vs New Mexico State (4:15 - SEC Network)
- Nov. 22 - @ Florida (FLEX - TBD)
- Nov. 29 - vs Vanderbilt (AFTERNOON - TBD)
