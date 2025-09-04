Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Reported to Have Highest Budget for the 2024 Recruiting Cycle

The Tennessee Volunteers have been reported to have the highest budget for the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Christian Kirby

Aug 30, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel on the field before a game against the Syracuse Orange at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel on the field before a game against the Syracuse Orange at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers have been reported to have the highest budget for the 2024 recruiting cycle.

College football recruiting has become one of the biggest aspects of successful teams and has created an extremely competitive market amongst teams. One way that teams look to get an edge over other programs is by spending.

Luckily for Tennessee fans, the Volunteers have been one of the highest spending teams in college football. According to On3, the Vols' budget for the 2024 recruiting cycle was approximately $5.3 million. This was the highest budget out of any team in the country.

According to 247 Sports, the Vols' 2024 recruiting class finished as the 13th-ranked class in the country. The class was headlined by Jordan Ross, a 5-star EDGE from Birmingham, Alabama, and Mike Matthews, a 4-star wide receiver from Lilburn, Georgia.

Tennessee's recruiting efforts have also steadily improved since then. The Vols inked the 11th-ranked class during the 2025 cycle and are currently ranked eighth in the country for the 2026 cycle. As the 2026 cycle progresses, the Vols will continue to heavily invest in their recruiting process to secure the most talented players possible.

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Christian Kirby
CHRISTIAN KIRBY

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

Home/Football