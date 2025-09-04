Tennessee Volunteers Reported to Have Highest Budget for the 2024 Recruiting Cycle
The Tennessee Volunteers have been reported to have the highest budget for the 2024 recruiting cycle.
College football recruiting has become one of the biggest aspects of successful teams and has created an extremely competitive market amongst teams. One way that teams look to get an edge over other programs is by spending.
Luckily for Tennessee fans, the Volunteers have been one of the highest spending teams in college football. According to On3, the Vols' budget for the 2024 recruiting cycle was approximately $5.3 million. This was the highest budget out of any team in the country.
According to 247 Sports, the Vols' 2024 recruiting class finished as the 13th-ranked class in the country. The class was headlined by Jordan Ross, a 5-star EDGE from Birmingham, Alabama, and Mike Matthews, a 4-star wide receiver from Lilburn, Georgia.
Tennessee's recruiting efforts have also steadily improved since then. The Vols inked the 11th-ranked class during the 2025 cycle and are currently ranked eighth in the country for the 2026 cycle. As the 2026 cycle progresses, the Vols will continue to heavily invest in their recruiting process to secure the most talented players possible.
