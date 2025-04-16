Tennessee Volunteers Safety John Slaughter Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
John Slaughter enters the NCAA transfer portal after two seasons with the Tennessee Volunteers.
In this story:
The Tennessee Volunteers have another transfer portal entry as the portal opened on Wednesday.
John Slaughter is entering the transfer portal after his second year with the Tennessee Volunteers. Slaughter was expected to have a valuable role with the Vols this season. The Vols are now more limited at the safety position and will likely have to rely more on some of the younger options.
