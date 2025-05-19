Tennessee Volunteers Surprisingly Ranked Outside of Top 10 in SEC Football Standings
The Tennessee Volunteers are not a top 10 team in the SEC according to this major sports outlet.
Renowned as one of the toughest conferences in the country, the SEC is home to some of college football's heaviest hitters and has consistently been in the mix for national titles. But where does each program in the conference this season?
According to On3, the Tennessee Volunteers are the 11th-ranked team in the SEC this season. Despite experiencing one of their best regular seasons under head coach Josh Heupel and reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history, the Vols have a lot of questions entering the 2025 season.
The biggest question involves the play of their quarterback. Tennessee was thrust into national headlines this spring after starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava left the team due to disputes with NIL compensation, which left the Volunteers scrambling to find a new starting quarterback.
Since then, UCLA transfer Joey Aguilar has seemingly taken the reins of Heupel's offense, but questions surrounding weapons and replacement of departing talent still loom.
The Vols will begin their 2025 season in Atlanta as they face the Syracuse Orange at noon on Saturday, August 30th. This will be the fourth all-time meeting between these two programs in a series that Tennessee controls 3-0. It will be the teams' first matchup since 2001.
