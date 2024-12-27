Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers WR Squirrel White Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Squirrel White officially enters his name into the transfer portal.

Caleb Sisk

Nov 9, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Squirrel White (3) catches the ball for a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Caitie McMekin/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Tennessee just lost one of their best wide receivers on the roster and the best wide receiver arguably that they could return next year.

Squirrel White announced on Friday that he would be entering the NCAA transfer portal. White finished the season with 381 yards and two touchdowns due to injuries he battled all season long. White was the leading receiver just two seasons ago as he finished with over 800 yards but only two touchdowns to show for it.

The reason currently remains unknown however he was teasing the transfer possibility on his Instagram story on Sunday following the loss to Ohio State.

He is the fifth wide receiver to enter the portal for the Vols as Chas Nimrod, Kaleb Webb, Nathan Leacock, Nate Spillman, and now Squirrel White.

Tennessee is now extremely limited at wide receiver. They will likely be forced to use some of the incoming freshmen from high school.

