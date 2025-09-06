Tennessee vs ETSU Football Predictions
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to take the field against yet another out-of-conference opponent.
Here are the predictions that has been made by the Vols On SI staff ahead of kickoff in Neyland Stadium vs. ETSU.
Caleb Sisk - Tennessee 49, ETSU 3
"After what was a solid win for the Vols, they are set for what seems to be a tune-up. Any given Saturday still remains a factor, but the Vols will win this game by a landslide victory."
Offense - "Tennessee dominate through the air, as they walk away with over 275 yards of passing yards, even with vanilla play-calling."
Defense - "The defense does its job upfront at the point of attack, and gets to the quarterback to create long and critical downs that will help the Vols get off the field. They allow their only points in the second quarter."
Bold Take - "Travis Smith Jr. finishes with his first career touchdown in the second half against ETSU."
Dale Dowden - Tennessee 52, ETSU 10
"Following a great, balanced offensive performance on Saturday, I anticipate seeing much of the same with ETSU. One phase may find more success and create a difference in yardage, but play calling will more than likely be as balanced."
Offense - "The offense will go over 600 yards of offense. The Vols nearly hit 500 against P4 opponent, Syracuse. Look for Tennessee to iron out as many wrinkles as they can this week as they ain to beat ETSU, as well as polish up some things to carry into the following week."
Defense - "The defense tightens up on 3rd and long situations this week, and will allow zero 4th down conversions. The defense gave up multiple 4th down conversions in crucial moments of the game against Syracuse. The unit will be more locked in and settled this week."
Bold Take - "The Vols played many freshmen last week, and I'd anticipate much of the same this week. Duane Morris or Justin Baker will score their first touchdown as a Vol this weekend.
Josh Greer - Tennessee 63, ETSU 10
"Tennessee opened the season with a strong win over Syracuse and now turns its attention to what looks like a tune-up against East Tennessee State."
Offense - "Tennessee’s offense should have little trouble moving the ball. Expect a balanced attack that sees all three running backs find the end zone, complemented by more than 300 passing yards."
Defense - "The Vols’ defensive front is set to control the line of scrimmage, pressuring the Buccaneers’ quarterback and forcing critical third and long situations. ETSU may sneak in a score during the second quarter, but otherwise Tennessee’s defense will dictate the game and get off the field efficiently."
Bold Prediction - "QBs George MacIntyre and Jake Merklinger will see the field on Saturday."
Shayne Pickering - Tennessee 55, ETSU 13
"Tennessee continues to build on its momentum with another great performance and gets a lot of young talent a significant amount of reps in the second half of the game as they attempt to help create more depth."
Offense - "Josh Heupel probably won’t want to show too much, but that should not be an issue in this game as the Vols overmatch the local FCS opponent through both the air and ground game."
Defense - "Tennessee should control the game up front and rotate young talent in throughout the game. While it will be down some core players for this game, this is still a very capable defense that should shut down the Bucs from start to finish."
Bold Take - "Jack VanDorselaer looks strong in his reps and hauls in his first career touchdown."
