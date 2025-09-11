Tennessee vs Georgia Midweek Injury Report
The Tennessee Volunteers and the Georgia Bulldogs have been doing a good job in the 2025 season thus far, as they have been able to both start their season undefeated. They are set to play inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday.
There are multiple factors that will go into this game, including one of the more important factors, which is the injury report.
The Tennessee Volunteers and the Georgia Bulldogs are both banged up to start the week as they both have multiple people on the injury report entering the weekend, which is exactly what you could expect from two teams to play very hard and very aggressively when it comes to every Saturday that they compete.
This game could very well come down to who can manage their injuries better, as there will be multiple players injured on the Tennessee side of the football, as well as multiple players injured on the Georgia side of the football, as they will have to look to exploit the best strategies possible.
Take a look at the injury report.
Tennessee Volunteers
• Jermod McCoy (OUT)
• Rickey Gibson (OUT)
• Daevin Hobbs (OUT)
• David Sanders Jr (QUESTIONABLE)
• Tyree Weathersby (QUESTIONABLE)
• Hunter Barnes (QUESTIONABLE)
• Jaxson Moi (QUESTIONABLE)
Georgia Bulldogs
• Ethan Barbour (OUT)
• Thomas Blackshear (OUT)
• Chase Linton (OUT)
• Juan Gaston (QUESTIONABLE)
• Earnest Greene (PROBABLE)
