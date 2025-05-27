Tennessee vs Georgia Week Three Matchup Predicted to Be Prime Time Kickoff

Volunteer Country

Tennessee's matchup against Georgia during week three is predicted to be a prime time kickoff.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) celebrates with Tennessee defensive back Edrees Farooq (15) after returning a punt during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, November 16, 2024.
Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) celebrates with Tennessee defensive back Edrees Farooq (15) after returning a punt during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, November 16, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers will get their conference schedule kicked off against the Georgia Bulldogs this year during week three of college football. The Volunteers are currently on an eight game losing streak against their inner conference rival and have lost four straight home games against Georgia.

Perhaps this is the year Tennessee breaks the streak, as they not only get to play Georgia early in the season, but they also will have home-field advantage. A kickoff time has not been announced for the game, but The Athletic recently predicted kickoff times for the first three weeks of the season, and Tennessee vs Georgia was penciled in at 7:30 PM on ABC.

Neyland is already known to be one of the more daunting environments in college football, but a night game against Georgia would only add fuel to the fire. Tennessee has already announced that the game against the Bulldogs will be a checkered Neyland game.

Tennessee will be working in a new starting quarterback this season which is likely to be Joey Aguilar, the transfer from UCLA. He won't have much starting experience at Tennessee by the time Georgia rolls into town, but he will have the entire Tennessee fan base backing him up that Saturday.

