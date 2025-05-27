Tennessee vs Georgia Week Three Matchup Predicted to Be Prime Time Kickoff
Tennessee's matchup against Georgia during week three is predicted to be a prime time kickoff.
The Tennessee Volunteers will get their conference schedule kicked off against the Georgia Bulldogs this year during week three of college football. The Volunteers are currently on an eight game losing streak against their inner conference rival and have lost four straight home games against Georgia.
Perhaps this is the year Tennessee breaks the streak, as they not only get to play Georgia early in the season, but they also will have home-field advantage. A kickoff time has not been announced for the game, but The Athletic recently predicted kickoff times for the first three weeks of the season, and Tennessee vs Georgia was penciled in at 7:30 PM on ABC.
Neyland is already known to be one of the more daunting environments in college football, but a night game against Georgia would only add fuel to the fire. Tennessee has already announced that the game against the Bulldogs will be a checkered Neyland game.
Tennessee will be working in a new starting quarterback this season which is likely to be Joey Aguilar, the transfer from UCLA. He won't have much starting experience at Tennessee by the time Georgia rolls into town, but he will have the entire Tennessee fan base backing him up that Saturday.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Chris Lofton Shares His Opinion on if Zakai Zeigler's Jersey Should be Retired
- Jeremiah Dent Details His Great Relationship with Tennessee Volunteers Coaches
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Tyran Evans, "I Love Coach Pope" Following Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava Ranked Among Top-10 QBs in Latest Poll
- Joel Wyatt Confirms Tennessee is "Top 2" in His Recruitment Following Spring Visit
- Where James Pearce Jr. Lands in Bleacher Report's Latest Mock Draft
- Travis Smith Jr. Draws Praise From Tennessee's Coaching Staff
- Tennessee Volunteers Nearly Made History During NCAA Tournament
- Cincinnati Bengals Could Get Steal of the Draft By Drafting This Tennessee Volunteer
- Tennessee Commit, Faizon Brandon - What I Learned About the Vol Commit
- 2026 EDGE Dre Quinn Details Upcoming Tennessee Football Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers AD Danny White Shares Honest Kim Caldwell Extension Statement