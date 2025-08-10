Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell Reportedly Arrested For Driving On A Suspended License and Speeding
Tough news for Tennessee on Sunday afternoon, after it was announced that Chris Brazzell was arrested for driving on a suspended license and speeding, allegedly. Adam Sparks of the Knoxville News Sentinel was the first to report.
Brazzell has dealt with some injuries as camp has worn on for the Vols, as he continues to try and step up as potential WR1 for Tennessee. He finished his 2024 campaign with 29 catches for 333 yards and two touchdowns. With so much youth at the position, and a bevy of unproven guys, it is a big camp for Brazell to continue to build trust with coaches that he can be a go-to option on offense.
The Volunteers have seen major changes to their wide receiver, losing a good amount of production from the team last year. Brazzell is considered a veteran on the roster and a key piece of the Volunteers' offense as they get used to a new quarterback at the helm.
With the next week of fall camp beginning on Monday, Tennessee will look to some of their younger guys in Mike Matthews, Radarius Jackson, and Travis Smith Jr as they continue to garner reps and see more action before the season begins.
