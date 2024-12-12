Tennessee WR Nathan Leacock Entering Transfer Portal
It's Transfer Portal Season of the College Football calendar. From December 9th to December 28th, college football players can choose to enter their name in the Transfer Portal. The latest Tennessee Vol to do so is WR, Nathan Leacock is headed to the portal. Leacock has three years of eligibilty remaining and was at one point a Top-50 recruit coming out of high school in 2023.
A former highly-rated recruit, he will leave Knoxville, Tenenssee with one career reception having come this season against UT-Chattanooga for 13 yards. He was just buried down the depth chart in Knoxville, perhaps the primary reason for his now departure.
Tennessee Volunteers Transfer Portal:
- Chas Nimrod, WR
- Jordan Matthews, DB
- Jalen Smith, LB
- Kaleb Webb, WR
- Khalifa Keith, RB
- Vysen Lang, OL
