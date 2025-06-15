The Tennessee Volunteers Five Most Pivotal Games of the 2025 College Football Season

Volunteer Country

Christian Kirby

Sep 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tennessee Volunteers celebrate their alma mater with the band after the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at the Dukes Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tennessee Volunteers celebrate their alma mater with the band after the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at the Dukes Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers are gearing up for their 2025 college football season as the team looks to improve on its first-round College Football Playoff exit from just a year ago. With so much anticipation building around the Vols next season, here are the five games that will likely determine Tennessee's fate. 

1. Alabama

Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr.
Oct 19, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (1) runs the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jaylen Mbakwe (9) during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

The Vols defeated Alabama in Neyland Stadium last year for the second time in a row last season but will have to travel to Tuscaloosa to face the Tide this year. A venue that Tennessee has not won in since 2003. Winning this game is almost imperative for the Vols to return to the College Football Playoff in 2025.

2. Georgia

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel shanks hands with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart before the start of a NCAA college football game against Tennessee in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When the Bulldogs travel to Knoxville for the Vols' first SEC matchup of the 2025 season, they will be boasting a more-than-seven-game win streak over Tennessee. A win over Georgia so early in the season could provide the Volunteers with huge momentum moving forward and would end the Dawgs' longest win streak in series history.

3. Florida

Tennessee defensive back Jakobe Thomas
Tennessee defensive back Jakobe Thomas (9) yells after a play during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Florida in Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 12, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Similar to their losing streak against the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Volunteers have not defeated Florida away from Knoxville since 2003. With the Gators expected to take a major step in 2025, a win on the road late in the season will likely be the deciding factor as to whether or not the Volunteers earn a spot in this year's College Football Playoff.

4. Oklahoma

Oklahoma tight end Bauer Sharp
Oklahoma tight end Bauer Sharp (10) is brought down by Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Keenan Pili (11) and defensive back Andre Turrentine (2) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Tennessee Volunteers at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Prior to last season's defeat of the Sooners in Norman, Tennessee had gone nearly 90 years without defeating Oklahoma, and the Vols have still never beaten the Sooners in Knoxville. As Oklahoma gears up for a trip to Neyland Stadium this season, defeating the SEC foe and cementing their dominance over the team will be crucial to the Vols 2025 campaign.

5. Syracuse

Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson
Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and UTEP in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, November 23, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the Volunteers will likely be strong favorites in this game, Fran Brown's Syracuse Orange have proven themselves to be worthy opponents for any school. An upset loss in week one could prove catastrophic for Tennessee's 2025 season and significantly damage the Vols' playoff hopes. Winning this game will be a must for Josh Heupel and his team.

The Volunteers will begin their season in Atlanta, Georgia on August 30th when they face the Syracuse Orange. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for noon and will be aired on ABC.

Published
Christian Kirby
CHRISTIAN KIRBY

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

