The Tennessee Volunteers Five Most Pivotal Games of the 2025 College Football Season
Here are the five most important games of the Tennessee Volunteers 2025 college football season.
The Tennessee Volunteers are gearing up for their 2025 college football season as the team looks to improve on its first-round College Football Playoff exit from just a year ago. With so much anticipation building around the Vols next season, here are the five games that will likely determine Tennessee's fate.
1. Alabama
The Vols defeated Alabama in Neyland Stadium last year for the second time in a row last season but will have to travel to Tuscaloosa to face the Tide this year. A venue that Tennessee has not won in since 2003. Winning this game is almost imperative for the Vols to return to the College Football Playoff in 2025.
2. Georgia
When the Bulldogs travel to Knoxville for the Vols' first SEC matchup of the 2025 season, they will be boasting a more-than-seven-game win streak over Tennessee. A win over Georgia so early in the season could provide the Volunteers with huge momentum moving forward and would end the Dawgs' longest win streak in series history.
3. Florida
Similar to their losing streak against the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Volunteers have not defeated Florida away from Knoxville since 2003. With the Gators expected to take a major step in 2025, a win on the road late in the season will likely be the deciding factor as to whether or not the Volunteers earn a spot in this year's College Football Playoff.
4. Oklahoma
Prior to last season's defeat of the Sooners in Norman, Tennessee had gone nearly 90 years without defeating Oklahoma, and the Vols have still never beaten the Sooners in Knoxville. As Oklahoma gears up for a trip to Neyland Stadium this season, defeating the SEC foe and cementing their dominance over the team will be crucial to the Vols 2025 campaign.
5. Syracuse
While the Volunteers will likely be strong favorites in this game, Fran Brown's Syracuse Orange have proven themselves to be worthy opponents for any school. An upset loss in week one could prove catastrophic for Tennessee's 2025 season and significantly damage the Vols' playoff hopes. Winning this game will be a must for Josh Heupel and his team.
The Volunteers will begin their season in Atlanta, Georgia on August 30th when they face the Syracuse Orange. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for noon and will be aired on ABC.
