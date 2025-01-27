Vols in the NFL - Trey Smith Going for Third Super Bowl Ring with Kansas City Chiefs

Volunteer Country

Jonathan Williams

Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA: Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) leaves the field after warm ups before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs will one again be playing in the Super Bowl in a couple of weeks after defeating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game by a final score of 32-29. They will go up against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs will be going for their thirds straight championship and a former Tennessee Volunteer will be fighting for his third super bowl ring.

Smith has been with the Chiefs ever since he joined the league in 2021. He was a sixth round pick in the 2021 draft class by the Chiefs and has been a starter for them ever since. In four seasons, Smith has started in 67 games. He was named to the Pro Bowl this season after starting every single game for the Chiefs.

Smith played four years at Tennessee and was a stellar offensive lineman for the Volunteers. In those four seasons, he was a two-time first-team All-SEC recipient, earned All-America honors his final season in 2020. He also has a commendable story as during the 2018 offseason, Smith was sidelined due to blood clots and his future in football was put into question. He returned to start the first eight games of 2018 at left guard before another ailment sidelined him indefinitely

Smith battled back to return to football and now he is staring down the opportunity to win a third super bowl ring in just four seasons in the league.

