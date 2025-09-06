WATCH: Mike Matthews Makes Downfield Catch Over ETSU Defenders For Touchdown
The Tennessee Volunteers have many different players that have shown signs of growth thus far in Neyland Stadium, as the Vols have been able to utilize their top players very well. One of the players that they have been able to utilize against the ETSU Buccaneers is Mike Matthews.
Matthews is one of the main targets for Joey Aguilar, who made a heck of a throw down the field in the second quarter to score their 40th and 41st point of the football game as the past came within the final four minutes of the half.
It was a 53-yard strike down the field that highlighted Matthews jump Ball ability as he went up and snagged the ball over two defenders and what was a huge grab for the second year Volunteer.
You can watch the clip below, and you can keep up with the game live HERE.
Matthews Snags a 53-Yard TD
