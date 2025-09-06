Volunteer Country

WATCH: Mike Matthews Makes Downfield Catch Over ETSU Defenders For Touchdown

Mike Matthews and Joey Aguilar make magic in the second game of the season, for an early contender of Play of the Year for the Vols.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 31, 2025.
Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 31, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers have many different players that have shown signs of growth thus far in Neyland Stadium, as the Vols have been able to utilize their top players very well. One of the players that they have been able to utilize against the ETSU Buccaneers is Mike Matthews.

Matthews is one of the main targets for Joey Aguilar, who made a heck of a throw down the field in the second quarter to score their 40th and 41st point of the football game as the past came within the final four minutes of the half.

It was a 53-yard strike down the field that highlighted Matthews jump Ball ability as he went up and snagged the ball over two defenders and what was a huge grab for the second year Volunteer.

You can watch the clip below, and you can keep up with the game live HERE.

Matthews Snags a 53-Yard TD

Follow Our X and Facebook Page

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

Home/Football