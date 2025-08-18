Volunteer Country

WATCH: SEC Shorts Pokes Fun at Nico Iamaleava and CFB Transfer Portal in New Video

WATCH as SEC Shorts' new video takes humorous jabs at quarterback Nico Iamaleava ahead of the 2025 college football season.

Christian Kirby

Dec 21, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) throws against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half of the College Football Playoff first round game at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 42-17. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) throws against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half of the College Football Playoff first round game at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 42-17. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-Imagn Images
The transfer portal and NIL have been the subjects of heavy criticism over the past few years of college football, and has left many fans of the sport frustrated and worried about the direction in which it is heading.

One of the most notable examples of the absurdity of this era in college football is quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who entered the transfer portal amid dramatic NIL disputes with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Iamaleava's abrupt departure from the Vols left many Tennessee fans frustrated, as the fanbase had invested numerous amounts of resources into the player, including jersey purchases. Luckily for fans, viral content creators SEC Shorts have devised a new football jersey that appears to be transfer portal proof.

The satirical video features a blank jersey that allows fans to interchange the number and name on the back to combat the seemingly never-ending roster changes that take place in today's college football.

The video also pokes fun at conference realignment and corporate sponsorships, as the jerseys also have interchangeable conference patches and large sponsorship badges to mimic the ever-growing number of corporate sponsors within the sport.

While an interchangeable jersey is more of a humorous theory than a solid product, SEC Shorts' latest video perfectly captures the mass frustrations and overall absurdity that many college football fans face today.

Christian Kirby
Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

