Volunteer Country

Watch: Tennessee Football Fans Invading Columbus

Tennessee fans have started showing out in Columbus, Ohio as Rocky Top explodes and fans start to get rowdy.

Caleb Sisk

Fans wait for the start of the Vol Walk before a college football game between Tennessee and UTEP at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.
Fans wait for the start of the Vol Walk before a college football game between Tennessee and UTEP at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Tennessee fans have started showing out in Columbus, Ohio as Rocky Top explodes and fans start to get rowdy.

We’ve heard constant reports of Tennessee fans invading Ohio for the Tennessee vs Ohio State playoff game. With kick-off less than 24 hours, we have started to see Tennessee fans all over Columbus.

With multiple Tennessee fans starting to post videos of Rocky Top or Tennessee fans booing Ohio State fans, one could make the assumption that the reports were valid.

Tennessee will participate in their first playoff game in the history of the program. This will also be their biggest game in program history since their 1998 championship game against Florida State.

Kick-off is set for 8PM ET on Saturday.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Football