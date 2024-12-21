Watch: Tennessee Football Fans Invading Columbus
Tennessee fans have started showing out in Columbus, Ohio as Rocky Top explodes and fans start to get rowdy.
In this story:
We’ve heard constant reports of Tennessee fans invading Ohio for the Tennessee vs Ohio State playoff game. With kick-off less than 24 hours, we have started to see Tennessee fans all over Columbus.
With multiple Tennessee fans starting to post videos of Rocky Top or Tennessee fans booing Ohio State fans, one could make the assumption that the reports were valid.
Tennessee will participate in their first playoff game in the history of the program. This will also be their biggest game in program history since their 1998 championship game against Florida State.
Kick-off is set for 8PM ET on Saturday.
