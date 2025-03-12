WATCH: Tennessee Football Spring Practice #3 Highlights
Tennessee holds their third spring practice of spring camp. Check out the highlights below.
In this story:
The Tennessee Volunteers took the field for their third spring practice. Tennessee was wearing pads on Wednesday as part of their practice. While a major portion of the Spring is for the coaches to figure out their team and roster, players are still in active competition as they have from now until fall to prove themselves.
Vols on SI was in Knoxville and provided plenty of content for fans to see for free. Check out the videos below.
Dominic Bailey warming up on Wednesday:
Former 5-Star defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell warming up ahead of Wednesday's practice:
Larry Johnson III ahead of Wednesday's practice:
Quarterback to Running Back passing drill:
Offensive Tackle reps:
Defensive Back's sled drill reps:
Defensive Back reps:
