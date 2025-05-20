Why the Tennessee Volunteers Have Nothing to Worry About on Offense
Why the Tennessee Volunteers don't have anything to worry about offensively this season.
The Tennessee Volunteers have had a chaotic offseason thus far. They lost their starting quarterback to the transfer portal, who then committed to UCLA, and in exchange, UCLA's quarterback, Joey Aguilar, decided to transfer to Tennessee. A new quarterback, combined with the loss of some weapons and offensive line from a year ago, has created some concerns for Tennessee's offense, but there is nothing to worry about.
If you ask college football fans to describe Josh Heupel's offense, they would likely tell you he runs some sort of gimmick offense that spreads a defense out to throw the football. And that person would be wrong. Heupel's offense has always been predicated on running the football, even during its super successful days, like in the 2022 season. It's why guys like Dylan Sampson and Jaylen Wright have put up such great numbers under Heupel.
The good news for Tennessee is despite losing Sampson to the NFL this offseason, they return two great running backs in the form of Peyton Lewis and DeSean Bishop. So at the very least, fans can expect Tennessee tobe successful running the ball this season.
Last season is a perfect example of this, as Nico Iamaleava was going through some growing pains and struggling, and the wide receiver room was banged up with injuries. Heupel elects to then get ultra creative in the run game and ensures that the offense will continue to move the ball, even with a limited passing game.
So even if Aguilar isn't one of the best quarterbacks in the conference, there's a good chance Tennessee's offense will still find ways to win ball games, because that's what Heupel has shown he can do over the last few seasons.
