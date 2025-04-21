Would UCLA Bruins QB Transfer Joey Aguilar Fit With Tennessee Football?
The Tennessee Volunteers have been named as a contender for the talented QB transfer, but would he be a fit with the Vols?
Tennessee recently lost its starting QB to UCLA on Sunday, officially as the Vols now only have two QBs. While many fans have expressed they are fine with Tennessee starting either George MacIntyre or Jake Merklinger, the Vols will have to get a transfer QB regardless.
The Tennessee Volunteers have been searching for a QB and are hopeful for a veteran guy, It looks like they may be interested in one of the top transfer portal QBs and players overall, as early reports from ON3 and Pete Nakos indicate that the Vols are interested early.
Joey Aguilar entered the transfer portal less than 24 hours after Iamaleava announced he would be attending UCLA following the announcement.
The real question is would Aguilar be a fit with Tennessee?
Aguilar finished last season with over 3000 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. Although those numbers don't look the most impressive, he finished the season before with 3,757 yards, 33 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Those stats would put him in the mix with the best of the best. He is entering the final stretch of his college career. The Vols need someone who can air the ball out, which seems reasonable with Aguilar, considering the number of passes he was throwing. He finished with more yards and touchdown passes than Iamaleava, but the issue is the fact that Iamaleava was playing higher-quality opponents.
Tennessee also has a habit of getting guys who can run which the UCLA transfer can do as he finished last season with 2 touchdowns, and the season prior he finished with 3 touchdowns.
