Georgia Bulldogs Receiver Noah Thomas Listed as Top-100 Transfer Portal Player
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Noah Thomas has been ranked as one of the nation's top transfer portal players.
In the modern age of college football, the transfer portal has become somewhat of a necessity for successful teams and has produced a plethora of iconic figures and Heisman winners. The 2025 college football season will be no different as hundreds of teams will rely on one of more transfers to elevate their roster.
Luckily for Georgia, the Bulldogs reportedly have one of the nation's best transfer portal players, as wide receiver Noah Thomas was listed inside the top 100 for ESPN's 100 best transfer portal players for the 2025 college football season.
With size and an impressive playmaking ability, Thomas has the potential to greatly elevate Georgia's passing game and could become an excellent 50/50 option for presumed starting quarterback Gunner Stockton.
In his three seasons with Texas A&M, Thomas hauled in 73 catches for 984 yards and 15 touchdowns. The now Georgia wide receiver is expected to carry over this production into Bulldog's offense for the 2025 season and has an excellent chance to become the first Georgia wide receiver to surpass 1,000 yards receiving in more than 20 seasons.
The Bulldogs will begin their 2025 college football season on August 30th in Sanford Stadium when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Dawgs have not lost a season opener under head coach Kirby Smart and are currently on a home win streak of more than 30 games.
