Alabama Head Coach Nate Oats Blames Himself For Tennessee Basketball Defeat
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats blames himself for the Tennessee Volunteers basketball loss on Saturday
The Tennessee Volunteers are fresh off their huge victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. The huge win was thanks to an outstanding last-second buzzer beater off the hands of Jahmai Mashack.
While many can blame the Alabama players for this loss, Crimson Tide head coach believes he is to blame for the outcome.
"I'm going to take most of the blame,” Oats said. “In the last 30 seconds, it's on me. We subbed our bigs out before I should have. I shouldn't have subbed them out until after we secured the rebound. So that was on me, and then I had a chance to call a timeout (on the inbounds play), and at four, I should've called it, I thought we were getting it in. That's on me, and we probably could've had better guys in, been a little smaller at the end."
Tennessee made the top four on Monday, giving them a first seed projection come March Madness time. This would slot them in against the No. 16 seed on their side of the bracket.
This win also gave Auburn the full rights to be named as the regular season champions.
Tennessee will be back in action Wednesday when they take on the Ole Miss Rebels.
