Breaking Down Tennessee Basketball’s 2025–26 Roster
Rick Barnes has built another intriguing roster as he enters his 11th season at the helm of Tennessee basketball. With the addition of Israeli guard Ethan Burg finalizing the 2025–26 squad, the Vols have blended international talent, high-profile transfers, and a five-star phenom into one of the SEC’s most dynamic lineups. Here’s a position-by-position breakdown of what to expect this season in Knoxville.
Point Guard: Gillespie Era Begins
Ja’Kobi Gillespie headlines Tennessee’s backcourt as the latest impact transfer to arrive in Knoxville, following the successful blueprints of Dalton Knecht and Chaz Lanier. The former Maryland Terrapin and native of Greeneville, Tennessee, is a polished scorer with deep shooting range and a poised playmaking style. He will be tasked with running the offense, likely in tandem with freshman Troy Henderson, a spring addition who has impressed early with his maturity and shooting touch.
Henderson's basketball IQ and composure could carve out a role similar to Zakai Zeigler’s freshman campaign, potentially allowing Barnes to use dual point guards, a strategy he’s leaned on in the past.
Shooting Guard: Depth, Competition, and Burg’s Arrival
Tennessee’s two-guard spot is full of potential but light on proven production. Bishop Boswell returns after a limited role last season but has drawn praise for his offseason development. Joining him are newcomers Amaree Abram, who brings SEC and Conference USA experience, and Clarence Massamba, a physical 6-foot-5 French prospect from the 2025 class.
The final piece is Ethan Burg, a 6-foot-3 Israeli guard with two years of pro experience. Burg’s scoring instinct and international pedigree may give him an early edge in the rotation. His adjustment to the SEC's physicality will be key, but the Vols believe they have landed a hidden gem.
Wing: Ament Carries the Spotlight
All eyes in Knoxville are on Nate Ament. The five-star forward, the highest-rated recruit in Tennessee basketball history, brings a rare skill set to the wing. At 6-foot-9, Ament handles the ball like a guard, shoots from the perimeter, and defends across multiple positions. The freshman will be a focal point on both ends of the floor.
Supporting him is Amari Evans, a versatile 6-foot-5 defender capable of playing both the two and the three. His physical tools and defensive upside make him a valuable rotational piece, especially when matching up with bigger guards or wings.
Forward: Physicality and Versatility with Phillips and Carey
Cade Phillips, who spent much of last season playing out of position at center, will shift to his more natural role at power forward. At 6-foot-9, he offers toughness and rebounding with growing confidence as a shooter. A full offseason focused on the four should unlock his offensive game.
Jaylen Carey, the Vanderbilt transfer, adds bulk and brute force to the frontcourt. At 6-foot-8 and 265 pounds, Carey provides a low-post scoring option and an enforcer mentality. His self-described role as Ament’s "bodyguard" illustrates the grit he brings to this group.
Rick Barnes has once again assembled a roster built on versatility, defense, and upside. While there are questions, particularly at shooting guard and in how quickly newcomers adapt, the ingredients are there for another NCAA Tournament run. With Ament’s stardom, Gillespie’s control, and a balanced frontcourt, the 2025–26 Vols could surprise and contend.
