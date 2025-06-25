Volunteer Country

Chaz Lanier Set to Make NBA Draft History for Tennessee Basketball

Chaz Lanier is projected to become Tennessee’s fifth straight NBA Draft pick, marking the program’s longest draft streak since the NBA moved to a two-round format in 1989.

Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier (2) attempts a shot during a NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game between Tennessee and Houston at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Sunday, March 30, 2025.
Chaz Lanier is on the brink of cementing his name in Tennessee basketball history.

With the 2025 NBA Draft on the horizon, Lanier is projected to hear his name called, potentially marking the fifth consecutive year a Tennessee Volunteer has been selected. His selection would extend a remarkable run for the program, following recent draft picks Dalton Knecht (2024), Julian Phillips (2023), Kennedy Chandler (2022), and both Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer in 2021. It would be the program’s longest draft streak since the NBA adopted the modern two-round draft format in 1989.

Lanier’s rise is a testament not only to his personal work ethic, but also to the sustained excellence of Tennessee’s basketball program under head coach Rick Barnes. The program has become a proven pipeline to the NBA, attracting both top high school talent and impact transfers looking to elevate their draft stock.

With NBA teams increasingly valuing players who can stretch the floor, defend multiple positions, and compete with poise, Lanier checks many boxes. His draft projection reflects that versatility — and a strong showing in the pre-draft process could push him even higher.

For Tennessee, Lanier’s selection would be more than another success story; it would mark a milestone in program consistency and development. The Volunteers would join elite company with five straight years of sending talent to the league, solidifying their reputation as one of college basketball’s premier player development programs.

As the 2025 NBA Draft approaches, all eyes in Knoxville — and beyond — will be watching to see where Chaz Lanier lands.

