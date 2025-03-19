Volunteer Country

Former Tennessee Basketball Star Grant Williams Shares March Madness Predictions

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes yells out to forward Grant Williams (2) during the second half of the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, March 24, 2019. Kns Utbasketball Vs Iowa Ncaa Tournament Bp Jpg / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel
In this story:

March Madness is finally here and college basketball couldn't hit a better peak. With many stars sharing their honest predictions ahead of the big tournament, none have expressed the possibility of Tennessee winning the championship. That was until former Tennessee Volunteers forward and current Charlotte Hornets star Grant Williams shared his full bracket.

The talented forward has the Volunteers defeating the Michigan Wolverines in the finals to secure the championship. He has the Florida Gators and Alabama Crimson Tide being the other final four participants.

Williams has found a lot of success in the NBA including his success with the Hornets. Unfortunately, his season was cut short due to a lower-body injury that required surgery. He will have the opportunity to support his Vols on Thursday when they take on the 15th-seeded Wofford Terriers in round one.

