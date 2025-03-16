March Madness Bracket Set - Tennessee Learns Seeding Fate
The Tennessee Volunteers Basketball learn their March Madness tournament fate following their SEC Championship defeat on Sunday.
Tennessee has learned their March Madness fate. Tennessee is a No. 2 seed after dropping their final conference game against the red-hot Florida Gators who are a No. 1 seed after their conference championship victory over the Vols. Tennessee will be in the Midwest Region this March which is headlined by Houston who is the No. 1 seed in the region.
Tennessee will face off against No. 15 seed, Wofford.
Full Bracket:
Midwest Region:
(Wichita)
1. Houston
16. SIUE
8. Gonzaga
9. Georgia
(Seattle)
5. Clemson
12. McNeese
4.Purdue
13. Mcneese
(Milwaukee)
6. Illinois
11. Texas/Xavier.
3. Kentucky
14. Troy
(Lexington)
7. UCLA
10. Utah St
2. Tennessee
15. Wofford
This will be the final tournament run for Zakai Zeigler, Jordan Gainey, Jahmai Mashack, and company.
Tennessee was hopeful to make their case for their first March Madness No. 1 seed. Unfortunately for the Vols, it came down to Florida vs. Tennessee for this spot, and the Gators' win over the Vols secured their top seed. Tennessee is now hopeful for a 2nd seed, and they deserve it. The Vols' track record has been one of the best in the country. The Vols' top wins include a win over Florida, Alabama, and Auburn.
