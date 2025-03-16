Volunteer Country

March Madness Bracket Set - Tennessee Learns Seeding Fate

The Tennessee Volunteers Basketball learn their March Madness tournament fate following their SEC Championship defeat on Sunday.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier (2) drives up court past Florida guard Will Richard (5) during the first half of the Southeastern Conference tournament championship at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March 16, 2025.
Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier (2) drives up court past Florida guard Will Richard (5) during the first half of the Southeastern Conference tournament championship at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March 16, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers Basketball learn their March Madness tournament fate following their SEC Championship defeat on Sunday.

Tennessee has learned their March Madness fate. Tennessee is a No. 2 seed after dropping their final conference game against the red-hot Florida Gators who are a No. 1 seed after their conference championship victory over the Vols. Tennessee will be in the Midwest Region this March which is headlined by Houston who is the No. 1 seed in the region.

Tennessee will face off against No. 15 seed, Wofford.

Full Bracket:
Midwest Region:

(Wichita)
1. Houston
16. SIUE
8. Gonzaga
9. Georgia

(Seattle)
5. Clemson
12. McNeese
4.Purdue
13. Mcneese

(Milwaukee)
6. Illinois
11. Texas/Xavier.
3. Kentucky
14. Troy

(Lexington)
7. UCLA
10. Utah St
2. Tennessee
15. Wofford

This will be the final tournament run for Zakai Zeigler, Jordan Gainey, Jahmai Mashack, and company.

Tennessee was hopeful to make their case for their first March Madness No. 1 seed. Unfortunately for the Vols, it came down to Florida vs. Tennessee for this spot, and the Gators' win over the Vols secured their top seed. Tennessee is now hopeful for a 2nd seed, and they deserve it. The Vols' track record has been one of the best in the country. The Vols' top wins include a win over Florida, Alabama, and Auburn.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published |Modified
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Men's Basketball