Grant Williams' surgery was successful, now faces long road to recovery

Zach Roberts

Nov 19, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams (2) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith (28) during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Earlier this season, Charlotte Hornets center Grant Williams suffered a brutal knee injury. He collapsed on a drive late against the Milwaukee Bucks. He tried to limp off under his own power, clearly in sincere pain. It was eventually revealed that he tore his both his ACL and his meniscus.

Grant Williams' surgery was a success

After the injury, Grant Williams was immediately ruled out for the season with surgery on deck. He has now officially undergone surgery to repair his right ACL and torn medial and lateral meniscus. Dr. Brian Cole in Chicago, and the team confirmed it will give updates on Williams’ status whenever appropriate.

However, the road to recovery will be a lengthy one. Ordinarily, a torn ACL would require about nine months to recover. With the other torn ligaments, the recovery time could be even longer. Williams is not expected to be back until at least next season, but he might be out for the first portion of the year.

Williams' injury was not only devastating personally, as he was averaging over 10 points per game and was one of the league's top-rated defenders, but it hurt the Hornets' depth. When he went down, he was the last center still standing on the roster.

They have since gotten healthier in the frontcourt, but they should not expect to be reinforced by Williams for a very long time. Given the nature of and severity of the injury plus the need to not just get healthy but get explosive again, it's going to be an uphill battle for the big man.

Zach Roberts
