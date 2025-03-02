Former Tennessee Volunteers Coach Reacts To Tennessee's Win Over Alabama
Bruce Pearl reacts to the Vols win over the Crimson Tide.
Tennessee had a huge win over the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. The Vols were trailing and made a small comeback in the fourth quarter after the Crimson Tide lost on a buzzer beater.
This caught the attention on many people including a former Tennessee Vols coach.
Bruce Pearl took to twitter to express his opinion on the outcome.
“VFL and War D*** Eagle,” the former Vols head coach said. Pearl coached the Vols from 2005-2011 before finding his current job with the Auburn Tigers. Both the Tigers and the Vols defeated the Crimson Tide this season.
Vols fans have a love-hate relationship with the Auburn coach, but it’s safe to say they will appreciate this one.
