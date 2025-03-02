Volunteer Country

Former Tennessee Volunteers Coach Reacts To Tennessee's Win Over Alabama

Bruce Pearl reacts to the Vols win over the Crimson Tide.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler (5) celebrating during the NCAA college basketball game against Missouri on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler (5) celebrating during the NCAA college basketball game against Missouri on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Bruce Pearl reacts to the Vols win over the Crimson Tide.

Tennessee had a huge win over the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. The Vols were trailing and made a small comeback in the fourth quarter after the Crimson Tide lost on a buzzer beater.

This caught the attention on many people including a former Tennessee Vols coach.

Bruce Pearl took to twitter to express his opinion on the outcome.

“VFL and War D*** Eagle,” the former Vols head coach said. Pearl coached the Vols from 2005-2011 before finding his current job with the Auburn Tigers. Both the Tigers and the Vols defeated the Crimson Tide this season.

Vols fans have a love-hate relationship with the Auburn coach, but it’s safe to say they will appreciate this one.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published |Modified
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Men's Basketball