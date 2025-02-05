Volunteer Country

GameDay Predictions: Tennessee Volunteers vs Missouri Tigers

Tennessee is set to take on the Missouri Tigers following a huge win over the Florida Gators

Tennessee's Chaz Lanier (2) smiles after a three-point shot during an NCAA college basketball game between Tennessee and Florida in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. Tennessee defeated Florida.
Tennessee's Chaz Lanier (2) smiles after a three-point shot during an NCAA college basketball game between Tennessee and Florida in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. Tennessee defeated Florida. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee is set for another SEC game. The Vols are taking on the No. 15 Missouri Tigers in Knoxville. Tennessee on SI shared their predictions for this top-15 matchup.

Jonathan Williams: Tennessee 73, Missouri 65

Missouri has been impressive this season as they are coming off of two straight ranked wins and have only lost to one ranked SEC opponent this season which was Auburn earlier in the year. However, if there is one thing that the SEC has proven this season it’s that it is tough to win on the road. The Volunteers are the home team in this matchup and that instantly makes them the favorable option. They are also coming off of a big win against Florida despite being down two starters. Volunteers pick up another ranked win on the season and defend their home court Wednesday night.

Tanner Johnson: Tennessee 79, Missouri 70

“The Vols are riding a lot of momentum after that surprising beatdown of Florida. The next matchup with Missouri is also quite tough. The Vols will continue their momentum and Zakai Zeigler will make an impactful return.”

Caleb Sisk: Tennessee 68, Missouri 52

“Tennessee is coming off an electric win over the Florida Gators without two of their starters. This is no easy task especially when you were playing the No. 5 ranked team who just defeated you by 30 weeks prior to the rematch. Tennessee looked like the early season form of themselves and that’s something to be proud of. That will continue in Wednesday’s game against the Missouri Tigers. Expect the guards to show out in this one for the Vols.”

