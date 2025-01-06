How To Watch: Tennessee Volunteers Vs Florida Gators Basketball
Tennessee is set to take on Florida Gators on Tuesday. This will be the battle of two star guards. Clayton vs Lanier will be one of the nation's most intriguing battle.
Tennessee is set for their second SEC contest on Tuesday as they are set to take on the Florida Gators.
The Gators are entering as the 8th team in the nation despite losing their first game on Saturday. They lost by only six points to the Kentucky Wildcats.
On the other hand, the Vols are entering this week at No. 1 again. They blasted past the Arkansas Razorbacks 76-52 on Saturday. Thanks to Chaz Lanier the Vols dominated as Lanier had nearly 30 points. He finished right under the mark with 29 points on the day.
Walter Clayton Jr vs. Chaz Lanier will be a battle that no one will want to miss and thankfully you won’t have to. Below are all of the viewing details for Tuesday’s game.
- When: Tuesday, January 7th, 2025
- Where: Gainesville, Florida
- Arena: Stephen C. O’Connell Center
- Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Watch: ESPN2
- Stream: ESPN App
- ESPN Matchup Predictor: Volunteers 59.0%, Gators 41.0%
- Tennessee Player To Watch: Chaz Lanier
- Florida Player To Watch: Walter Clayton Jr.
