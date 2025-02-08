How To Watch: Tennessee Volunteers vs Oklahoma Sooners
Tennessee battles Oklahoma in another SEC test on the road. Tennessee is coming off a huge win just days ago.
The Tennessee Volunteers are set for another SEC game as they take on the Oklahoma Sooners.
The Volunteers are fresh off of a huge win against the Missouri Tigers at home. They are now on the road, where they are statistically not as strong. Oklahoma enters the game trying to knock off the 4th-ranked Vols which would be the biggest win of their season.
Below are all of the viewing details for the Tennessee vs Oklahoma game.
- GameDay: Saturday, February 8th, 2025
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center
- Watch: ESPN
- Stream: ESPN App
- ESPN Matchup Predictor: Tennessee 67.1% (chance to win)
