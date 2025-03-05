Volunteer Country

How to Watch - Tennessee Volunteers vs Ole Miss Basketball

Caleb Sisk

Mar 1, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Jordan Gainey (11) moves the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
Tennessee basketball takes on the Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesday. Here is all of the viewing details.

Tennessee basketball is set for their second to last regular season basketball contest as they travel to take on the Ole Miss Rebels.

Tennessee enters this game on fire and full of hope after being projected to be a No. 1 seed in the March Madness tournament. Tennessee recently defeated Alabama in a last-second shot put up by Jahmai Mashack at the buzzer.

Ole Miss will look to play spoiler in today’s game as the Vols are looking to continue their dominance by rolling over the Rebels in the sip.

* Gameday: Wednesday, March 5th, 2025
* Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
* Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
* Watch: ESPN2

Caleb Sisk
