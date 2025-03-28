Volunteer Country

How to Watch Tennessee vs Kentucky in Sweet Sixteen Round of NCAA Tournament

Everything you need to know on how to watch Tennessee vs Kentucky during the sweet sixteen round of the NCAA tournament.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes and Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler (5) during Senior Day presentations after a menâ€™s college basketball game between Tennessee and South Carolina at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes and Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler (5) during Senior Day presentations after a menâ€™s college basketball game between Tennessee and South Carolina at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, Saturday, March 8, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Everything you need to know on how to watch Tennessee vs Kentucky during the sweet sixteen round of the NCAA tournament.

The Tennessee Volunteers dominated UCLA in the second round of the tournament to earn a spot in the sweet sixteen, but now they must face a familiar opponent. The Kentucky Wildcats are a team that beat Tennessee not once during the regular season but twice. Certainly makes for an interesting third-round matchup.

ESPN recently predicted unanimously for Tennessee to beat Kentucky on Friday and the Volunteers have certainly earned that type of trust from their viewers. Here is what ESPN wrote about the matchup:

"Kentucky already has beaten Tennessee twice this season," Borzello wrote. "But the Volunteers saw fantastic performances from their guards in the first weekend of the NCAA tournament, with Chaz Lanier totaling 49 points in two games while shooting 10-for-18 from 3-point range and Zakai Zeigler averaging 13.5 points and 9.0 assists. Tennessee also had its best defensive performance in weeks against UCLA, limiting the Bruins to 58 points and 0.93 points per possession."

How To Watch Tennessee vs Kentucky NCAA Tournament


• GameDay: Friday, March 28th
• Game Time: 7:39 PM EST
• Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium
• Where: Indianapolis, Indiana
• Watch: TBS/truTV

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Men's Basketball