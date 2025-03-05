Igor Milicic's Injury Status for Tennessee vs Ole Miss
Tennessee vs Ole Miss is on deck for tip-off at 9:00. Igor Milicic is on the injury report, here is the latest.
Tennessee is set to take on the Ole Miss Rebels for the first and only time this regular season. After defeating the Crimson Tide on Saturday, the Vols will look to continue their dominance and keep their win streak alive with a road win over the Rebels.
While Tennessee is the favorite entering this game, anything can happen, and they will need all of their top guys healthy. Unfortunately, Tennessee forward Igor Milicic was listed on the SEC’s injury report on Tuesday night.
Milicic is listed as probable to play with an illness that sidelined him for Tuesday’s practice. Milicic has been a big help for the Vols since transferring to Tennessee from Charlotte. Since joining the Vols, he has averaged 10.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 48/34/77 from the field so far this season.
Tennessee only has two games remaining before they enter the conference tournament. Following the conference tournament will be the big dance. Tennessee is expected to be a No. 1 seed in the March Madness tournament but will need to continue their dominance.
