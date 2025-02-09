Lakers and Hornets Trade Rescinded: Dalton Knecht No Longer Joining Charlotte
The trade that included Hornets Mark Williams and Lakers Dalton Knecht has been rescinded.
In some shocking news, it was announced on Saturday that the trade that involved the Charlotte Honrets and the Los Angeles Lakers will no longer be occuring. The trade included center Mark Williams and forward Dalton Knecht but the trade has fallen through due to Hornets’ failure to satisfy a condition of the trade.
This move was made after the major trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers and Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks. Williams was expected to be the new starting center for the Lakers, but now that will no longer be the case. Knecht started 12 games for the Lakers this season and now it appears he will remain with the franchise.
Knecht was a star player for the Volunteers during his time in Knoxville and it was expected that he would see an expanded role with the Hornets. Now he will go back to finding his groove in LA at the side of Doncic and LeBron James.
During his senior year in Knoxville, Knecht led the SEC in scoring and was named the SEC Player of the Year. He helped lead the volunteers to the regional final of the March Madness tournament, marking the team's best finish since 2010. Knecht spent just one season in Knoxville with the Volunteers but is the highest-drafted Vol since Marcus Haislip in 2002.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee Football Depth Chart Check - Where Does the WR Room Sit?
- Texas A&M Aggies Commit Aaron Gregory Open To Take An Official Visit To Tennessee
- BREAKING: Amari Jefferson Transfers To Tennessee Volunteers
- Tyran Evans Commits To Tennessee Volunteers Football
- Tennessee DB Transfer Christian Harrison Commits To Cincinnati Bearcats
- Mike Keith Named The New "Voice Of The Vols"
- Tennessee TE, Holden Staes Commits to Indiana Football
- Tennessee Lady Volunteers Lose To LSU Tigers In A Close Contest
- No. 1 Tennessee Basketball Crushed By Florida as Offense Disappears
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports