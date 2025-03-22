Volunteer Country

LIVE Updates - Tennessee vs UCLA in March Madness

Tennessee and UCLA are set for their Round of 32 matchup in Lexington, Kentucky as part of March Madness

Caleb Sisk

Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Igor Milicic Jr. (7) handles the ball against Wofford Terriers guard Dillon Bailey (2) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Igor Milicic Jr. (7) handles the ball against Wofford Terriers guard Dillon Bailey (2) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Tennessee basketball is set to take on the UCLA Bruins in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. This is one of the most anticipated college basketball contests in the second round of March Madness as both teams won convincingly on Thursday.

Tennessee defeated the Wofford Terriers on Thursday after Chaz Lanier finished the game with 29 points and Zakai Zeigler was his counterpart, finishing with 12 points and 12 assists in another double-double effort.

UCLA was on what many believed to be an upset alert before the game started as Utah State was a popular pick, however, the Bruins got it done in convincing fashion with a blowout victory.

Vols on SI has you covered with everything Tennessee vs UCLA related with LIVE UPDATES throughout the game. You can also find the Pre-Game information that you may need below the updates.

First Half: Tip-off is set for 9:40 PM EST

Pre-Game Information

