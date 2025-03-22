LIVE Updates - Tennessee vs UCLA in March Madness
Tennessee and UCLA are set for their Round of 32 matchup in Lexington, Kentucky as part of March Madness
Tennessee basketball is set to take on the UCLA Bruins in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. This is one of the most anticipated college basketball contests in the second round of March Madness as both teams won convincingly on Thursday.
Tennessee defeated the Wofford Terriers on Thursday after Chaz Lanier finished the game with 29 points and Zakai Zeigler was his counterpart, finishing with 12 points and 12 assists in another double-double effort.
UCLA was on what many believed to be an upset alert before the game started as Utah State was a popular pick, however, the Bruins got it done in convincing fashion with a blowout victory.
Vols on SI has you covered with everything Tennessee vs UCLA related with LIVE UPDATES throughout the game. You can also find the Pre-Game information that you may need below the updates.
First Half: Tip-off is set for 9:40 PM EST
Pre-Game Information
Graphic:
Injury Report:
CLICK HERE FOR THE INJURY REPORT
How to Watch:
CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT VIEWING INFORMATION
