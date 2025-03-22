Tennessee Volunteers vs UCLA Bruins Injury Report
There are three players on Saturday's report ahead of Tennessee vs UCLA in the second round of March Madness
The Tennessee Volunteers and UCLA Bruins are set for their second NCAA Tournament game after both teams had a huge win on Thursday in Lexington, Kentucky. Tennessee basketball defeated the Wofford Terriers in the 6:50 PM EST time-slot game after a great effort by Chaz Lanier while UCLA basketball dominated a heavy upset favorite in Utah State.
While both teams are near full health, there are still three players listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's college basketball matchup. The full injury report is below.
UCLA Bruins
Christian Horry (QUESTIONABLE) vs. Tennessee due to undisclosed reasons.
Evan Manjikian (QUESTIONABLE) vs. Tennessee due to arm injury.
Tennessee Volunteers
J.P. Estrella (OUT) vs. UCLA due to foot injury.
