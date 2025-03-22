Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers vs UCLA Bruins Injury Report

There are three players on Saturday's report ahead of Tennessee vs UCLA in the second round of March Madness

Caleb Sisk

Mar 19, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes speaks with media during NCAA Tournament First Round Practice at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Mar 19, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes speaks with media during NCAA Tournament First Round Practice at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
In this story:

There are three players on Saturday's report ahead of Tennessee vs UCLA in the second round of March Madness

The Tennessee Volunteers and UCLA Bruins are set for their second NCAA Tournament game after both teams had a huge win on Thursday in Lexington, Kentucky. Tennessee basketball defeated the Wofford Terriers in the 6:50 PM EST time-slot game after a great effort by Chaz Lanier while UCLA basketball dominated a heavy upset favorite in Utah State.

While both teams are near full health, there are still three players listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's college basketball matchup. The full injury report is below.

Tennessee Volunteers vs UCLA Bruins Injury Report

UCLA Bruins

Christian Horry (QUESTIONABLE) vs. Tennessee due to undisclosed reasons.
Evan Manjikian (QUESTIONABLE) vs. Tennessee due to arm injury.

Tennessee Volunteers

J.P. Estrella (OUT) vs. UCLA due to foot injury.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published |Modified
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Men's Basketball