No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers Set for Tough Road Test Against Oklahoma

The Vols face a new SEC rival in a game that could mean a lot down the line.

Tanner Johnson

Tennessee's Igor Miličić Jr. (7), Tennessee's Jordan Gainey (11), and Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler (5), leave the court after a men’s college basketball game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025.
Tennessee's Igor Miličić Jr. (7), Tennessee's Jordan Gainey (11), and Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler (5), leave the court after a men’s college basketball game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The fourth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers are about to enter one of their most grueling stretches of the season, playing four of their next five games on the road.

That challenge begins Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma, where the Vols will take on the Sooners in their first SEC matchup since Oklahoma’s conference switch. Tipoff at the Lloyd Noble Center is set for noon ET.

Tennessee and Oklahoma have not met on the hardwood in over five decades, with their last encounter coming on Dec. 13, 1968. While this will be their first battle as SEC foes, Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes is no stranger to Oklahoma. Having spent 17 seasons at Texas, Barnes has faced the Sooners 41 times—more than nearly any other opponent in his career—and has 21 wins against them.

Feb 1, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes shouts to his team during the first half
Feb 1, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes shouts to his team during the first half against the Florida Gators at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Oklahoma has been a surprise team in its first SEC season, surpassing expectations after being picked 15th in the conference’s preseason poll. Senior forward Jalon Moore has been the driving force, averaging 17.9 points per game. Slowing him down will be a key task for Tennessee’s suffocating defense.

The Vols enter the game looking to maintain their standing as one of the top teams in the country. Road games in the SEC are never easy, and with a tough travel schedule ahead, Tennessee will need to stay locked in to avoid any slip-ups.

With a coach who knows the Sooners well, a veteran squad, and one of the best defenses in the country, Tennessee is built for these types of challenges. Saturday’s game will be a proving ground, not just for their SEC title hopes, but for their ability to navigate one of their toughest stretches of the season.

Tanner Johnson
