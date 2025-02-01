Volunteer Country

Shorthanded Tennessee Basketball Gets Revenge and Blows Out Florida

Feb 1, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Jahmai Mashack (15) talks to his team mates during the first half against the Florida Gators at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
No. 8 Tennessee destroyed No. 5 Florida 64-44 on Saturday to avenge the Vols' first loss of the season from a few weeks ago. It was the Vols' sixth straight win over a top-five opponent at home, the longest streak in SEC history.

The Vols were without starting point guard Zakai Zeigler due to a knee injury and starting forward Igor Millicic Jr. because of an illness. However, the Vols rallied in their absence and played one of their best games of the season.

Chaz Lanier had 19 points, including five 3-pointers. Jordan Gainey filled in for Zeigler at the point guard position and had 16 points. The Vols' defense was unbelievable and held one of the best offenses in the country to 4-28 shooting from deep.

The game started off in a defensive struggle and was tied at 2-2 after three minutes. Felix Okpara picked up his second foul just three minutes into the game and went to the bench. The Vols trailed 13-9 with 14 minutes to go and had missed their first six 3-point attempts.

Gainey hit a midrange, and then Lanier hit the Vols' first triple of the game to give Tennessee a 14-13 lead with eight minutes to play in the half. The Gators took the lead back due to some Tennessee misses at the free-throw line. The Vols started just 1/5 from the charity stripe.

The Vols took a 21-19 lead after a pull-up 3-pointer by Lanier in transition that sent the crowd into a frenzy. Gainey threw a lob to Cade Phillips, and Tennessee led 24-21 at the half.

Gainey got a layup to open the second half, and then Okpara got a hook shot to go for a 28-21 lead. Gainey then hit a free throw line jumper to give Tennessee a nine-point lead. He then hit two free throws and Jahmai Mashack hit a layup to give the Vols a 10-point lead.

Gainey hit a step-back corner three to give the Vols a 43-30 lead with under 13 minutes to play. Lanier hit his third 3-pointer of the game to keep the lead at 13 to answer a couple of Florida buckets. Two Lanier free throws pushed the lead to 15 with under eight to play.

The highlight of the day came on a beautifully executed fast break. Mashack saved the ball after a steal and threw it ahead to Phillips, he then threw it ahead to Bishop Boswell who then threw it back to Phillips for a dunk. Back-to-back triples for Lanier made it a 21-point game.

A lob from Gainey to Okpara put the finishing touches on the stunning blowout.

