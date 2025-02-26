Volunteer Country

Tennessee Basketball Defeats LSU Tigers Following Late Game Effort

Tennessee defeats LSU in convincing fashion.

Caleb Sisk

Feb 22, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) looks on during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) looks on during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tennessee defeats LSU in convincing fashion.

Despite a tight start to the game, the Volunteers walked away with a win. They defeated the Tigers 65-59 on Tuesday after slightly leading the Tigers entering halftime.

Tennessee started to run away in this game earlier in the second half after a huge three from Chaz Lanier set the tone. Following the three, he would break out for even more points to bring his total to 14. Another tone-setting player was Felix Okpara who did an amazing job down low with his physicality on both offense and defense. He has improved in this Tennessee system and has looked like one of Rick Barnes's best big men in recent history. Zakai Zeigler also had another impressive game on Tuesday night finishing with 17 points.

Although the Vols were heavy favorites in this game, Tennessee did have some struggles from this feisty LSU team. Luckily for the Vols, their talent was too much for the Tigers. The Tigers had many good shots late to make the score look closer than the game played out.

Tennessee also has another win to celebrate as the Georgia Bulldogs pulled off an upset over the Florida Gators in Athens on Tuesday night which could help the Vols rise back into the top-four rankings which would ultimately land them a No. 1 seed in March if they can maintain.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Men's Basketball